Turkey: If Kurdish militia doesn't leave, fighting will resume

Ankara: Turkey has threatened to resume its offensive on the northern Syrian border if Kurdish militias do not clear the area for the creation of a safe zone on Tuesday, which marks the end of the agreed five-day ceasefire.

The ceasefire, which ends at 10 pm on Friday, was agreed on October 17 between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence, reports Efe news.

Turkish officials, who consider the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units and Democratic Union Party as terrorists, said fighting would resume at 10:01 pm if a single Kurdish fighter was left in the region. The country’s Defence Ministry added that an attack would be launched regardless of Russia’s stance, a long-time ally of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. The border area, which spans between Ras al-Ain and Tal Abiad, is controlled by the Turkish Army and Syrian opposition National Army.

