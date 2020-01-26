Turkey quake toll reaches 22

Ankara: The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the government said on Saturday. The quake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 pm on Friday night, with its epicentre in Sivrice district, along with neighbouring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia. "Four people died in Malatya's Doganyol town and 18 others in Elazig," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the media.

A total of 39 people were also rescued from the rubble of collapsed houses and buildings, Soylu added. He said that it was decided to evacuate a prison in Turkey's eastern Adiyaman province which was damaged as a result of the quake. Meanwhile, health minister Fahrettin Koca said that 128 injured people were receiving treatment in hospitals and 34 of them were in intensivecare units.

Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum advised locals not to enter damaged houses as aftershocks continue in the region. Kurum added that a 368-member team was at the field to assess the damage caused by the quake.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said 118 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.7 to 5.4, were felt following the initial temblor. In addition, northern Syrian regions including Idlib, Azaz, Al-Bab, Jarabulus, Afrin and Tal Abyad also felt the tremors.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever