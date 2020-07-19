Turkey's Istanbul airport inaugurates 1st museum

The Istanbul Airport, the biggest in Turkey, has inaugurated its first museum, aiming at transforming the terminal into a cultural hub. "We want Istanbul Airport to become a centre where culture and art meet," Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of the airport, said in a statement on Friday.

According to Samsunlu, airports hold an essential place in the minds of people as they are the first stop before discovering new destinations, reports Xinhua news agency. "With this mindset, we are continuing our efforts to transform the time spent at the airport into a unique travel experience.

"We aim to make our passengers get rid of travel stress by shifting their focus onto art and culture, and thus enjoy a nice and memorable travel experience," he added. The first exhibition of the Istanbul Airport Museum, "Treasures of Turkey: Faces of the Throne", displays more than 300 pieces collected from prominent museums of the country.

The collection contains several highly valuable artefacts, including the Treaty of Kadesh, the first known peace treaty in history, several kaftans that belonged to Ottoman Sultans, and some other Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk, and Ottoman-era pieces.

The museum, built on more than an area of 1,000 square meters, also offers introductory information about 18 Unesco World Cultural Heritage Sites in Turkey. On June 11, Turkey partially resumed international flights, which had been suspended for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest data, 7,068 aircraft operating both in domestic and international lines landed and took off from Istanbul Airport in June, carrying a total of 604,662 passengers. The airport served 64 million passengers over the last year after it became operational in April 2019.

