Turkey: UN resolution on Syria won't affect Afrin operation

The UN Security Council's ceasefire decision in Syria would not have impact on Turkey's ongoing military operation in Afrin, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has said.



"When we look at the UN Security Council resolution, we see that fight against terror organisations is outside its scope. Therefore, it will not affect Turkey's ongoing operation," Bozdag was quoted by state-run Anadolu Agency as saying on Sunday, Xinhua reported.



Earlier on Sunday, Turkey Foreign Ministry welcomed the resolution in a written statement, noting that Turkey would continue its military operation in Syria's Afrin.



"We welcome the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council in response to the worsening humanitarian situation all across Syria, particularly in Eastern Ghouta," read the statement.



Turkey will at the same time "remain resolute in fighting against the terrorist organisations that threaten the territorial integrity and political unity of Syria," it added.



The UN Security Council on Saturday adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries.



On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear the People's Protection Units (YPG) militia from Syria's Afrin.



Ankara sees YPG as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a terrorist organisation listed by Turkey.

