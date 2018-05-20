Turkish agency organises Iftar for Rohingya refugees

TIKA's head of the Balkans and South Europe department Mahmut Cevik, during the programme, recalled the hardships of Rohingya and assured them that Turkey is with them

Representational picture

Ankara: Owing to the holy month of Ramzan, a Turkish aid group organised Iftar for Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh. According to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said it had sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingyas and organised an Iftar for approximately 1,500 people.

TIKA's head of the Balkans and South Europe department Mahmut Cevik, during the programme, recalled the hardships of Rohingya and assured them that Turkey is with them.

The aid agency serves food to 6,000 Rohingya Muslims at the refugee camps on a daily basis.

About 750,000 Rohingya had fled Myanmar after country¿s forces began a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017.

According to an NGO, Doctors Without Borders, from August 25 to September 24 in 2017, at least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever