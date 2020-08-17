Aamir Khan meets the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

Aamir Khan recently travelled to Turkey for the shooting of the last leg of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Khan met Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, and the latter even took to her Twitter account to share some pictures of their meeting.

She shared three pictures with the actor and this is what she had to write about Khan- "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine ErdoÄÂÂÂan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

However, a certain section on social media wasn't happy about Khan meeting Turkish First Lady after the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments on Kashmir.

Khan was recently mobbed in Turkey after he arrived for the shooting. Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release this year on the eve of Christmas but due to the lockdown that happened after the Coronavirus pandemic, the shoot was halted and now the film will release on Christmas 2021.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Tom Hanks Forrest Gump, has already shot a few parts in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was implicated. While the situation in the country remains to be crucial, the actor is recently in Turkey to do a recce for the movie. Finally, the actor has already kickstarted shooting for his film in the country.

Viacom 18 studio presents Aamir Khan productions' Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and Mona Singh in a pivotal role. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. The music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

