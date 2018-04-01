Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir assigned to Juventus-Real Madrid Champions League duel

Cakir is a veteran official who has been refereeing international games since 2007, and is set to participate in the upcoming World Cup in Russia



Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir was named to officiate the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals between Juventus and Real Madrid, UEFA announced on Sunday. Title holder Real Madrid is to be hosted by Juventus on Tuesday in Italy, reports Efe.

He has refereed eight games for Real Madrid, in which the Spanish side won four and suffered two defeats and two draws, and was in charge of two matches for Juventus - one win and one loss.

Cakir is to be assisted by his countrymen Bahattin Duran and Tarik Ongun.

Italian referee Daniele Orsato is to be in charge of Tuesday's other Champions League match between Sevilla and Bayern Munich, to be held in Spain.

Orsato, 43, has already refereed two matches for Sevilla; a 0-2 defeat against Leicester City in the Champions League, and 3-1 victory over Villarreal in the Europa League.

Orsato is to be assisted by his compatriots Riccardo Di Fiore and Lorenzo Manganelli.

