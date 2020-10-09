Turning 25 in style

Dine in

Tucked away in Pali Naka in a shack-style bar and dotted with Mario Miranda artwork, Soul Fry has been serving authentic Goan fare in the city for the past 25 years. While you can dig into a fish thali and sip some chilled beer, the space is also known for its karaoke nights.

While physical celebrations have had to take a backseat, the restaurant is offering 25 per cent off on the total bill for the next 25 days for patrons who dine in. "With distancing measures in place, we can accommodate about 20 people. After things get closer to normalcy, we hope to have a 12-hour marathon karaoke for all our guests from 12 pm to 12 am," shares chef and owner Meldan D'Cunha.

Till October 31, 12.30 to 3.30 pm; 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

At Ground floor, Silver Croft, Pali Market, Bandra West.

Call 26046892

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news