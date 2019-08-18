Turning mere chances into opportunities, Rohitash Jadhav is now making his way through Viral Mania

mumbai

Digital Marketer Rohitash Jadhav on handling Social media gigs

Rohitash Jadhav, one such name which started with being a Digital Marketer and soon reached out to handling Social media gigs. He created his space knowing the demand of the market and brought forward his ideas of creating change. There existed no boundaries for his mind as he knew, what he had, is owned by him and he is the one who can create something best out of the same.

Rohitash took baby steps towards his desired destination, a place where existed a space for truth. He provided opportunities to many and especially women who held the majority number among the workers working within his Digital Marketing team. For those women, the opportunities provided and the pieces of advice given was what they needed and for Rohitash, these pieces of advice brought forward to him, a new face of an influencer which he used well. Seeing the respect and responsible nature, he was also called upon to be a part of various events among which was "Narayani Namah", an event for women’s showing the true effects of Women Empowerment. Not only this, his extraordinary efforts for creating a change got recognition from Mr Kamal Nath, the current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who did appreciate his work and made the person feel that things never go unnoticed if done with all heart and soul.

Rohitash's Youtube channel and Facebook page with the name of “Viral Mania” brought forward many interesting facts and entertainment news which was spread all over. All this news was demanded by everybody but there was a lack of courage to step up and bring forward the actual truth regarding a part. This bold step of Rohitash was appreciated and also became a new pace for Social media. His aim to make a change started and many celebs became a part of the same. Viral Mania brought in a sensation like no other and for every content, they shared on behalf of the Celebrities who approached, reached out to have a million views. First days, then hours, the Viral Mania entered the line of getting a million views in just 24 hours. Not only did the celebs received the advantage, but the page also helped serve the varied campaigning needs of the recognized MP’s and MLA’s who wanted to serve a purpose.

The Youtube channel and the Facebook page of "Viral Mania" brought in great change by presenting the people with facts which were unknown to all. With every wing that opened information got more informative and reliable. People started trusting and demanding more of what they got and this is where finally entered the e-commerce portals in the show. The demand was provided and finally, the page started handling many e-commerce portals who wanted some virality for themselves.

The Youtube channel “Viral Mania” writer and creators, dedicated to facts which amazed and his Facebook page provided the users with amazing facts and news of entertainment which people loved to know. All the Public, Politicians, Celebrities were satisfied and Rohitash gained varied titles of efforts- “Youtuber, Influencer and a Digital Marketer”. The crowd was happy by the way Rohitash addressed them and looked for their needs. They gave him a position which in today’s world of profit-seekers are provided to very few. The opportunities were never allowed to be outgone and neither did were they left. Every field was touched to get the behind the news of same and this is how a journey of a Digital Marketer became one such well known Youtuber and an Influencer began and continued. Rohitash gained up with the virality as Youtuber and by truth on Facebook.

All the team efforts were finally seen getting him where he wanted to see himself. The platform of “Viral Mania” brought in-front news and ideas behind a factual story and word. A word from motivator for all was what that was needed and finally, all of it brought in change, the one which was demanded and the one which was seen.

