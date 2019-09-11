Turning sour (dough)

One of the reasons for sourdough becoming popular is that it's internationally recognised

If brown and multigrain breads were replacing the good 'ol milk loaf on your kitchen shelf a few years back, all anyone can talk about today is sourdough. The fermented bread, which has a subtle tartness to it, is becoming a rage among people for its health benefits. Now, Grandmama’s Cafe has joined hands with La Folie, a baked goods venture, to put together a pop-up, which will include a masterclass that will teach you to whip up simple and easy recipes using different variations of the bread, like whole wheat sourdough, harvest grain loaf, seeded multigrain sourdough and olive garlic sourdough. Edited excerpt from an interview with Vikram Deshmukh, head chef at the cafe, who will teach you how to make dishes like poached eggs and avocado on toast, mushroom ragoud, and a Thanksgiving Sandwich!



Chef Vikram Deshmukh

Why is sourdough is becoming so popular?

One of the reasons for sourdough becoming popular is that it's internationally recognised. Plus modern restaurants in India are sharing knowledge around the preparation process for it.

What makes sourdough better than regular bread?

The process of making sourdough differs a lot from normal breads. As such, it has a better texture and is richer in flavour. It’s comparable to a regular slice of white bread in terms of the amount of calories, carbs, and fibre, but sourdough is lower in sugar and higher in protein, which gives it a leg up. Traditional white bread is made with sugar, canola oil, and dried and preserved yeast to leaven the dough, whereas sourdough is made without sweeteners or oils. It contains mostly whole wheat flour and water, and the secret ingredient is live yeast culture, which is what gives it that tangy flavor.

People are waking up to sourdough now. But hole-in-the-wall bakeries in Mumbai have been selling kadak pao for a very long time. It has the same texture and employs the same technique. How do you feel about this?

Kadak pao will always be part of Mumbai’s foodscape. However, it is natural for people to be inclined towards what’s trending as there’s more awareness about it. Many have started shifting to healthier food options wherever possible, and sourdough is healthier than kadak pao.

On September 14, 4 pm to 7 pm

Grandmama's Cafe, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

Call 7977663356

Cost Rs 449



Easy recipes with sourdough

KNEAD YOUR OWN BREAD

You will need: 1 kg refined flour; 500 ml water; 35 gms yeast; 35 gms salt; 30 gms gluten; 15 gms bread improver; and 20 gms honey.

To prepare sourdough, place the flour in a bowl and then, add the water. Knead it into a smooth dough.

Cover the dough with a cling wrap and let it ferment for 7 days.

On the 7th day, add salt, yeast, gluten, bread improver, and honey, and knead all the ingredients into the dough lightly. Dust a little flour and cut portions of about 350 gms and pre-heat your oven at 200 degrees centigrade.

Place the shaped dough on a greased baking tray and put it into the oven. Steam-bake for about one minute and turn off the steamer, then, bake at 200 degrees for 10 minutes.

Lower the temperature to 150 degrees and bake it for 15 minutes longer. Your sourdough loaf is ready!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates