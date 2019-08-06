Turning truth into fiction

things-to-do

A play will involve the actors hinging their plots on experiences that audience members share

The actors' performances give audience members a new perspective

Theatre, unlike cinema, is known for actors having to rely on some amount of spontaneity on stage. Every emotion exhibited has to be lived in the moment and the only documentation of what you witness is the visual image stored in your memory. Slice of Life, by Mumbai Playbackers, is a play that takes this element of theatre one step further. Here, audience members become the protagonists by sharing their personal stories, which the performers then enact on stage.

Seeing your personal experiences being played out by multiple characters with varying viewpoints creates a cathartic impact that stems from resonance and closure, director Preeti BirlaNair tells us. She adds, "Through this play, we provide a non-judgmental space that allows people to trust us with their stories, which we perform with utmost humaneness." So, whether your story is about losing a pet, falling out with your best friend or a childhood incident, the performance gives you a certain perspective of the event that you wouldn't have gained otherwise. Moreover, one story might even trigger a spark for others to emerge. By the end of it, it's not just an individual's story, but a collective representation of all the narratives that remain unsaid.

On August 10, 7 pm

At Si Bambai, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 9702656742

Cost Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates