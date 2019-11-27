Tuscan Delights

It has been a year since Sorrentina by Foodhall, an Italian restaurant by the gourmet superstore, opened. Chef Cristin Borchi, chef-owner of the restaurants Locanda L'Antica Porta di Levante and Passaquai in Tuscany will host workshops and displays of Italian food, especially from his part of the country. There will also be an a la carte menu with specialties such as Kudo Millet Frittelle and Necci, a version of Nutella-stuffed buckwheat crepes.

Till November 30, 12 pm to 2 pm

At Sorrentina by Foodhall, second floor, Foodhall, Plot No.106, Linking Road, Santacruz West.

Call 26065370

