Tushar Deshpande dedicates his match-winning heroics to mother Vandana

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande dedicates his Saturday's match-winning 4-19 show against Delhi to mother Vandana, who passed away on Tuesday

Just four days after the death of his mother Vandana, 51, Mumbai speedster Tushar Deshpande came up with his best T20 effort. In Indore on Saturday. Deshpande's four for 19 helped Mumbai beat Delhi by eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Group 'B' game at the Emerald High School ground.

Guiding force

"My mother was my guiding force. I cannot forget her support especially when I used to travel from Kalyan to Dadar as an under-13 player to be coached at Shivaji Park Gymkhana Academy. "She advised me to spend money on cricket and not on other things like costly mobile phones. I dedicate my today's performance to my mother," Deshpande told mid-day from Indore on Saturday.

Spells from fellow pacers Shardul Thakur (0-43) and Royston Dias (0-33) didn't result in wickets, but Deshpande's fiery four-over spell sent back four important Delhi batsmen which included skipper Nitish Rana (0) and top-scorer Lalit Yadav (33).

Mumbai lost openers Prithvi Shaw (3) and Jay Bista (39) in the third and 12th overs respectively while chasing Delhi's 144-7. However, captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 53 off 47 and Suryakumar Yadav's 42 not out in 26 deliveries helped Mumbai win with six balls to spare. Deshpande's father Uday, who represented Tata Electric in 'A' division cricket, has played a crucial role in boosting his son's confidence.

Dad's advice

"When I left for Indore, my dad told me, 'We are all soldiers. Keep other things aside and just concentrate on cricket'. I will not get my mother again, but I will definitely try to fulfill her dreams by becoming a good cricketer," he signed off.

