Tushar Pandey: Hope Chhichhore proves to be a turning point in my career

One of the most awaited films of this season is Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and of the many luminous actors, Tushar Pandey is all set to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor in an exclusive chat with us, traces his journey of the film, being directed by Nitesh and how he hopes his life will change post film.

How did you bag Chhichhore?

I got to thank MCCC for this. Mukesh Chhabra and Vaibhav have known me for a while. Post Pink I was looking at some interesting characters and was ready to wait. Chhichhore came to me last year in May when I tested for Mummy's character. By August I was working on a theatre project in Sikkim and had almost forgotten about this role. I got a call to confirm, came to Mumbai in a day's notice for the final look-test, I had a poster shoot next week and in a month I was shooting the film.

What was the on set experience of working with Sushant and Shraddha?

Nitesh sir created such an organic process before the shoot that we all bonded very well and shooting just kept adding to our friendship.

Shraddha is such a good friend now that we can sit and chat for hours. She is an absolute pleasure to work with. Best thing about her is her humility. She would make sure that everyone who is on set is comfortable and she goes an extra hand if need be.

Sushant and I shot together a lot, he is incredibly gifted. The element to keep digging and exploring the scenes made me enjoy working with him a lot. We would try and surprise each other in every scene and that made the process much more enriching.

What were the buddy film references given to you?

None really, the essence of this film is friendship and reading the script, one doesn't need to reference it to any other. Said that, I have grown up watching Dil Chahta hai, Rang de Basanti, they are one of the most exciting friendship films that I have seen. Jo jeeta is my another favourite.

What kind of prep did you do for the film? Heard that you worked towards being a right handed while naturally a left hander. How do that happen?

I think every character demands a proper prep. Mummy was definitely challenging. Firstly Mummy is a quintessential nerdy first year boy who fears jumping in a new world which he has never lived. Exploring that character and not just making it real but to imbibe characteristics that every one can relate was definitely interesting.

Second, we had to play a 45 year version of our character. This demanded a serious prep. I worked with a voice coach, to authentically use my voice. I had to train in a different accent, which you'll understand once you see the film. I would spent 3-4 hours everyday in the makeup chair to authenticate the look needed for Mummy's older version.

Also Nitesh sir envisioned that my character should be a right handed, it was important for the shoot. I am naturally left hander, this was another challenge. Most of the left handers are slightly ambi-dexterous in india since many things here are predominantly made for right handers. I spent a lot of time training for that too.

You have a bass in your voice. Can you tell about the work that you put in on your speech?

Not bass, I made it is slightly high-pitched. Young Mummy is an anxious character; I wanted to give that feeling with a slight uncomfortable tempo to his speech. I tried to keep the voice pacy and played it slightly high pitched.

The Older Mummy has a different voice quality based on his life in present and position. Don't want to give much away since it's has an interesting journey in the film.

What do you hope will change for you post this film?

First I want people to enjoy the film. I firmly believe if people like the film and characters, our main job is done. As an actor, I want to portray varied characters, journeys, and lives. I hope that this film proves to be a turning point in my career.

