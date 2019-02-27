Tushar Pandey would love to work with Pankaj Kapur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

bollywood

Tushar Pandey who is currently prepping up for his role with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore has expressed his desire to work with talented stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Tushar Pandey

The actor who is currently prepping up for his role with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore has expressed his desire to work with talented stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

A lesser-known fact about Tushar Pandey is that the actor has graduated from the prestigious National School of Drama. Many of our industries stalwarts are from the same institute such as Nawaduddion Siddiqui, Late Om Puri ji, Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan. Piyush Sharma, Pankaj Kapur and many more.

Tushar expressed that he feels he is blessed to have been able to graduate from the same institute as them. He further adds, "It would be great learning experience if he gets a chance to work with Pankaj Kapur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui"

The actor has been a part of many projects such as Pink, Phantom and next to be in Chhichore. He reveals that the journey hasn't been so easy but it has been very satisfying, the dream has always been to work alongside Nawaz sir and Pankaj Kapur Sir. They have such immense power to become anybody on the screen which is something you admire and it would be a great honor to do a project with both of them in it.

Tushar will be seen playing two versions of his character in his upcoming film Chhichhore.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates