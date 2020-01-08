Tushar Singh's patient unbeaten knock gives Al Barkaat hope

A patient 209-ball 44 not out by opener Tushar Singh helped defending champions Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) post 130-2 on Day Two of the three-day Harris Shield final at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

Resuming on 271-9, Bosco's overnight batsmen Soham Nalawde (2) and Chris D'Britto added 18 runs to their overnight total before the former was caught at point by Arman Pathan off pacer Mayur Devrukhkar. Chris stayed unbeaten on 28 as the Matunga school ended their first innings on 289 after the first session was delayed by 30 minutes due to dew. Mayur (4-57) was the wrecker-in-chief for Don Bosco, while left-arm spinner Anurag Singh (3-77) and offie Aryan Shejule (2-79) were impressive too.

In reply, opener Prem Naik did most of the scoring while his partner Tushar was cautious, scoring just eight in his first 41 balls with Prem unbeaten on 20 off 31 balls. The Kurla school posted 26 without losing a wicket before the luncheon interval. The openers continued with the same approach in the post-lunch session, thus frustrating the Don Bosco bowlers before Chris trapped Prem leg before wicket for 38. Tushar along with No. 3 batsman Hussain Shaikh took the score to 92-1 after 40 overs at tea.

Desperate for a wicket, Bosco pacers Zaid Patankar and Harsh Mendon troubled the Al Barkaat batsmen with short balls (one hitting Harsh's helmet) with an attacking field in the post-tea session. It paid dividends as Harsh was caught at gully by Soham Nalawde off Zaid.

Tushar and No. 4 batsman Nutan Goel (13 not out) ensured there was no further damage as Al Barkaat go into Day Three still needing 160 with eight wickets in hand to win by virtue of a first innings lead and lift their third consecutive Harris Shield trophy. "It was important to stay at the wicket. The pitch is flat and I knew the runs would come from the other end. The coaches had instructed me to keep my wicket intact and I played as per the plan," said Tushar, a Class VIII student, who smashed five boundaries during his 252-minute stay.

Brief scores

Don Bosco 289 all out v Al Barkaat 130-2 (Tushar Singh 44*, Prem Naik 38; Chris D'Britto 1-14, Zaid Patankar 1-38)

