Tushar's fourth successive ton guides Al-Barkaat into final

cricket

Both teams mutually agreed to call off the match, after Al Barkaat reached 191-0 in reply to the opposition's 190 in the post lunch session. Tushar was batting on 116 while Asif Khan was 67 not out. This is Tushar's fourth successive century

Tushar Singh

Tushar Singh smashed yet another century to help Al-Barkaat MMI (Kurla) enter the final of the MSSA-organised U-14 Giles Shield cricket tournament after IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) failed to take the first innings lead on Day Two of their semi-final at Cross Maidan yesterday.

Both teams mutually agreed to call off the match, after Al Barkaat reached 191-0 in reply to the opposition's 190 in the post lunch session. Tushar was batting on 116 while Asif Khan was 67 not out. This is Tushar's fourth successive century.

His scores in the last three innings read: 132, 130 not out and 202 not out. Al Barkaat will face defending champions Rizvi Springfield (Bandra) in the final at the Wankhede Stadium from January 22 to 24. Rizvi beat Anjuman-I-Islam (CSMT) on the first innings.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates