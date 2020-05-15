Tusshar Kapoor is 'in a great place right now' since 'there is coffee at this place'

Tusshar Kapoor maybe not be there emotionally, financially or mentally, but he says he is "in a great place right now" since "there is coffee at this place". Tushar Kapoor took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself sitting on the balcony and holding a coffee mug. He is seen dressed in a navy blue T-shirt paired with white shorts.

"When R...E is inevitable, why not lie back and enjoy it! Easier said than done? At least, fight back when it's all over! #thursdaythoughts," he wrote.

In an interview with mid-day, Tusshar Kapoor shared, "People think I have cut down on work because of fatherhood. But that's not the case. I am open to doing all kinds of films. But I have also done films like Khakee (2004) and Shootout In Lokhandwala (2007). In fact, my best performances have been non-comedy roles."

Tusshar welcomed Laksshya in 2016 via surrogacy, and the actor has time and again shared how his life has changed after this huge decision.

About his digital debut, he says, "Ekta had been talking to me, about two years ago, to be part of one of ALTBalaji's web shows. At that time, I didn't know how the digital world would pan out. Last year, when writer-director Farhad Samji was working on Baby Come Naa, he bounced off the idea to me. I was the last to come on board on the show. I am enjoying the new platform. It can reach out to so many more people out there."

On the professional front, Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in the web series Booo Sabki Phategi, and will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb.

