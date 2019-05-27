Tusshar Kapoor on Veeru Devgan's demise: Veeru ji was one of the pillars of the industry

bollywood

Ajay Devgn's father and one of Hindi cinema's most popular stunt and action choreographers, Veeru Devgan breathed his last on May 27, 2019. Tusshar Kapoor spoke to mid-day.com about his demise

Tusshar Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/tusshark89

Veeru Devgan was one of the most sought-after and legendary action and stunt choreographers Hindi cinema had seen. He breathed his last on May 27, 2019. He was also father to Ajay Devgn and his siblings Anil, a filmmaker, and Neelam and Kavita Devgan.

According to sources, the late director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital, Santacruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

Tusshar Kapoor spoke to mid-day.com about Veeru Devgan's demise. The Golmaal actor said, "I have met Veeru ji several times as a child because my father has worked with him in over 50 films. Also, on several occasions with my friend and co-star, Ajay Devgn. Veeru ji was one of the pillars of the industry and though we don't have him anymore his immense body of work will live on forever. My deepest condolences to the entire family. RIP (sic)."

Also read: Bollywood celebrities condole action choreographer Veeru Devgan's demise

Veeru Devgan had choreographed fight and action scenes in many iconic films. His filmography includes films like Inkaar (1977), Mr Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), and many more.

He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer. He fulfilled his dream of making it big in Bollywood through his son Ajay Devgn, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation. Veeru worked in more than 80 Bollywood films and did stunt work for major heroes such as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra among others.

See photos: SRK, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt visit Ajay Devgn's Juhu home to offer condolences

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates