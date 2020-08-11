Tusshar Kapoor shares a sweet family post with a hilarious caption

Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in the web show Booo Sabki Phategi, posted a sweet family photo on his Instagram account. The picture itself speaks a lot. Having sister Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor, papa Jeetendra, son Laksshya Kapoor and nephew Ravie in the frame, Tusshar gave this one a funny caption. Take a look at it right away!

The picture is from Raksha Bandhan shows how family functions can be fun along with being emotional ones. In an interview with mid-day, Tusshar Kapoor shared, "People think I have cut down on work because of fatherhood. But that's not the case. I am open to doing all kinds of films. But I have also done films like Khakee (2004) and Shootout In Lokhandwala (2007). In fact, my best performances have been non-comedy roles."

Tusshar welcomed Laksshya in 2016 via surrogacy, and the actor has time and again shared how his life has changed after this huge decision.

The actor recently completed 19 years in Bollywood and even shared a post on Instagram, talking about his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He went on to do films like Khakee, Kya Kool Hain Kum, Dhol, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Shootout At Wadala, and of course, the Golmaal series.

