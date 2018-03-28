Tusshar Kapoor to share parenting skills on web series 9 Months

Besides Tusshar Kapoor, the second season will also see guest appearances by actors Amrita Raichand along with Aditya Tiwari



Tusshar Kapoor

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has a son via IVF and surrogacy, will be sharing parenting skills and more on the web series "9 Months". The actor will appear on the second season of the series, which was launched on the news portal Firstpost on Tuesday, read a statement. "9 Months" is a comprehensive guide to parenting and will cover aspects of the first year of a newborn.

Besides Tusshar, the second season will also see guest appearances by actors Amrita Raichand along with Aditya Tiwari. The celebrities will share their personal experiences with pediatricians, psychologists and dieticians, answering everything a new parent is curious to know.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever