Tusshar Kapoor wishes 'Faffy' Aftab Shivdasani happy birthday with a sweet post

Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani shared screen space in the adult comedy Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. The duo share a good camaraderie with each other. On Aftab's 42nd birthday today, June 25, good friend Tusshar Kapoor shared a sweet post on social media to wish him.

Tusshar Kapoor shared a photo of himself, Aftab Shivdasani and his wife, Nin Dusanj, and wrote, "Happy birthday faffy... Here's to a lifetime of never losing that glow and some madness, too, in the right proportion! To health, wealth and happiness the way you want it!"

Apparently, Aftab shares his birthday with his father, and so took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for him as well. He wrote, "It's not often that a son shares his birthday with his father. I'm blessed to be one of the fortunate ones. Happy Birthday dad to You and me. I wish You only love and the best of health always. Thank You for all You've done for me. I'm so proud to be Your son. Love You. #happybirthdaytous"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani) onJun 24, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT

Wifey Nin Dusanj expressed her love and affection for husband Aftab through a lovely photo on Instagram. Here's what she posted:

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani was last seen in the 2019 film Setters, and has another film, Tom, Dick and Harry 2, in the pipeline.

