Tuticorin issue comes up in Assembly again

Pic/PTI

The violent anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin once again echoed in the state Assembly on Thursday, with Opposition DMK staging a walkout after being denied permission to raise some issue related to it.

The government asked the main Opposition party to approach the one-man inquiry commission headed by retired Madras high court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan, probing the violence and police firing during protests against the Sterlite unit in the southern district that claimed 13 lives.

When M K Stalin of DMK wanted to raise some issue in connection with the May 22 incident, Speaker P Dhanapal initially denied permission. He said, “enough debate” had taken place on the matter and even the CM had responded to it in the House.

May 22

Day the Tuticorin violence had taken place

