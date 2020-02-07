TV actor Ankit Siwach gets hitched with childhood sweetheart Nupur Bhatia

Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Nupur Bhatia in Uttarakhand. "It was a traditional affair with a lot of naach gaana," says Siwach. "We had a blast at the haldi function at home in Meerut."

It was a close-knit affair with only the families and close pals in attendance. "Nobody from the industry was present. We will host a reception for them in Mumbai at a later date," he says.

A fan club of Ankit Siwach posted a few photos from the actor's wedding. Check them out below!

The bride, Nupur Bhatia looked ethereal in her pastel pink lehenga choli and traditional wedding jewellery as she took her vows with Ankit. Ankit, too, looked dapper in his kurta-pyjama, and the couple looked made for each other.

Looks like a lot of fun, doesn't it? We wish the couple a blissful married life!

On the professional front, Ankit Siwach is known for portraying Adhiraj Pandey in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and can be currently seen in the show Manmohini. He has also appeared in a cameo role in the popular TV show Ishqbaaaz, and in an episodic role in Laal Ishq.

