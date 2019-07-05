TV actor Arhaan Behll wants to play Big B on screen

television

Arhaan Behll says, "We all have grown up watching Mr Bachchan on screen and have read and seen a lot about him off the screen."

Arhaan Behll. Pic/Arhaan's Instagram account

Telly actor Arhaan Behll, who was last seen in Sitara as the main lead, would like to do a biopic on the life of legendary star Amitabh Bachchan. "We all have grown up watching Mr Bachchan on screen and have read and seen a lot about him off the screen. From being rejected to becoming the biggest superstar of the Indian film industry, the journey has been perfectly imperfect and that would be a delight for an actor to portray on screen," he says.

He adds, "Besides the highs and lows, the strong fact that he has worked in different eras and with different people of different generations would be challenging to depict. But it would be interesting to take on the challenge as well.

