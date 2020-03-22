TV actor Debi Mazar tests positive for coronavirus: My lungs are heavy, but I'm tough

Veteran television actor Debi Mazar on Sunday revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Entourage' actor took to Instagram to share the important update about her health with her fans and people from the industry.

Mazar shared a picture of herself and captioned it with a long descriptive post about her health and COVID-19. "I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug-Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough," wrote Mazar. "It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different...Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever.

I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?" she added. She also shared the details of when she got herself screened for the novel coronavirus. "I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO,I didn't meet the criteria. I hadn't recently traveled out of the country & I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive," the 55-year-old actor wrote. "A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17. First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.

Then they tested me for Covid-19," she added. The actor was then tested positive for the COVID-19 test on Sunday. "Well..today is day 5 and I just found out. I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already. Its very "morphy".One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough," the 'Younger' actor wrote. She joins the growing list of celebrities that have been down with the disease caused by the highly contagious virus. Other celebrities that are currently battling the coronavirus are actor Daniel Dae Kim, music producer Andrew Watt, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine.

