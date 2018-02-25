TV actor files cheating complaint over dues from Africa event

The official said that actor Shikha Singh, who has acted in several television serials, has alleged that Deepak Chaturvedi, an event organiser, was yet to pay her Rs 11.30 lakh for a show he had organised in Ghana in west Africa

Representational picture

Thane: A television actor staying in Thane has filed a complaint of cheating against an event organiser for not paying her for a show held in Africa, a police official on Sunday said.

The official said that actor Shikha Singh, who has acted in several television serials, has alleged that Deepak Chaturvedi, an event organiser, was yet to pay her Rs 11.30 lakh for a show he had organised in Ghana in west Africa. He said that Chaturvedi had approached her for the show, held in November last year, and agreed on a remuneration of Rs 12 lakh of which Rs 70,000 was paid in advance.

Singh told police that since the show, the accused has been allegedly evading her and was not paying the rest of the agreed amount. Officials said that Chitalsar police here had registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and investigations were underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever