TV actor Kamna Pathak: Barry John is my guru, owe him a lot

Happy Ki Ultan Paltan actor Kamna Pathak considers theatre stalwart Barry John her mentor. She says, "I met Barry Sir in 2010 when I did an advanced course from the Barry John Acting Studio. There's a diploma course and an advanced course in which students are selected by Sir himself. I was selected for the advanced course as I was already doing theatre in Delhi."

She adds, "Whatever I learnt about acting is through him. He taught us to emote. We used to have Friday classes where we watched films and discussed every aspect of it in detail. I was being pulled back by many things like background and society boundaries. It was only after I did his course, my mind opened up. I would want to work hard and that's the guru dakshina, which will make him happy."

The acting coach is based in Dharamshala "but whenever he is in Mumbai, we catch up. He has guided me through my career and also helped me correct my mistakes."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates