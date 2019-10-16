TV actor Paritosh Tripathi soon to impress with his hosting skills

Television actor, comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who is well known for his acting chops and as well as his comic timing, is all geared up to entertain the audience with his hosting skills. Paritosh will be hosting a very popular Television Award show with Nakuul Mehta and Barkha Sengupta i.e Gold Awards 2019 which will telecast on Zee TV.

Paritosh Tripathi quoted in a statement, "This is for the first time I am going to host an award show and interact live with many actors at a time. I remember there was a time when I had received the Gold Award. I wondered if I would ever get a chance, I would love to host the same award function. Hosting an award is a different experience and sharing the stage with actor Nakuul Mehta and Barkha is extremely exciting."

Paritosh Tripathi

"While hosting, I received applauds from my actor friends, and they found me very jolly. There are so many actors who gained popularity after taking over the stage with hosting. I tried to improvise on the spot for my fellow actors, which people found hilarious. I am sure the audience will love my presence, when they see me, once the award show telecasts. When I came back home, I realized my performance was truly enjoyed by the audience, as I received praises for my humour. The audience laughed on my punches, which means I did quite a good job of hosting the live Award show."

