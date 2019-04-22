TV actor Prashanthi, five others booked for obstructing man from watching IPL

Published: Apr 22, 2019, 09:37 IST | ANI

According to the complainant, Prashanthi and five others didn't allow him to watch the match between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. They also abused and threatened him

Hyderabad: Telugu TV actor Prashanthi and five others were booked for creating nuisance and obstructing a person from watching IPL match at Uppal stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, said police.

"We have registered a case under section 341, 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation in the matter is underway," the police said.

