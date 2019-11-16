TV actor Pratibha Tiwarrii features in the web series Khushfehmiyaan

Ishqbaaz and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Pratibha Tiwarrii features in the web series Khushfehmiyaan. She plays a Goan girl who returns to India from Russia to take care of her ailing father, played by Naseer Abdullah.

"Playing Carol in Khushfehmiyaan has been a challenging experience. I had to imbibe the nuances and merge them seamlessly as girls outside India are much different. I had to bring in that little boldness and behave and speak differently. Pulling of the beach scenes were effortless for me thanks to the director (Vishal Kumar Patil) who made me comfortable and let me become Carol in my own way," she says.

Pratibha was also seen in the web series, Love Platter... Serves Two in 2016. She has been also pursuing theatre.

The six episode Khushfehmiyaan released as a Gemplex Original on November 15. It has been shot in exotic locations of Goa.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates