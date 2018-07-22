Mumbai: TV actor Siddharth Shukla held for Oshiwara car crash

Siddharth Shukla has had two accidents before as well, in 2014 and 2015

Actor Siddharth Shukla, of Balika Vadhu fame, lost control of his BMW and rammed into an Innova near Shreeji Hotel in Oshiwara around 6 pm on Saturday. The jeep in turn crashed into two other vehicles. Senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station, Shailesh Pasalwar, confirmed the incident and added that no one was injured in the mishap. Shukla has been arrested under various sections of the IPC by the Oshiwara police.

mid-day tried calling Shukla for his side of the story but his number was unavailable. Shukla rose to fame with his stint in Balika Vadhu. He tried his hand at dancing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and then went on to win Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was last shown the door in Dil Se Dil Tak, where he was paired opposite Rashami Desai, for unprofessional behaviour, as per rumour mills.



This is not the first time Shukla has driven into trouble. His last accident was in November 2014, in Juhu, when the actor claimed to feel dizzy behind the wheel, lost control of the car and crashed into an Indica. Since no complaint was filed against the actor, the DN Nagar police did not file any charges against him. In January 2015, Shukla was again caught in a drink driving case in Juhu. The actor was fined Rs 2000, his car and his licence were confiscated by the authorities present at the time. He was also asked to appear in Sessions court the next day.

