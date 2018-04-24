TV actor Sidharth Bharadwaj to don the female garb for Shaadi Jasoos

Talking about his experience, he said, "The transformation was tough. I will never again complain about women taking long to get ready."



Siddharth Bharadwaj

Siddharth Bharadwaj is all set to appear on Discovery Jeet's Shaadi Jasoos. The show marks his comeback of sorts, as the actor has been away from the showbiz for quite some time now.

In Shaadi Jasoos, Sid will be playing a spy. We heard that the actor had to don several avatars for the role of a spy, but the most difficult one of them according to Siddharth was when he had to don the look of a woman. Talking about his experience, he said, "The transformation was tough. I will never again complain about women taking long to get ready."

Siddharth Bhardwaj's became a household name after winning reality show MTV Splitsvilla in 2008. Three years later Sid participated in Bigg Boss 5 and became the 2nd runner-up. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, however, his career never took off.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates