TV actor Vikram Sharma to debut in Bollywood with horror film

TV actor Vikram Sharma is set to mark his Hindi film debut with a yet-to-be-titled horror film. Vikram can be currently seen as Balwinder Singh in Discovery Jeet's 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Yadav. "It's like a dream come true. Every actor's wish is to grow and want to be a part or Bollywood. I have done many roles in past which help me, all the roles that I have played till date has a getup be it hanuman or now as Balwinder Singh in '21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897'," said Vikram in a statement.

"This is for the first time I can be me and show myself to the audience and it feels good to look great and its a nice feeling altogether. It is just the start, it's a new story and is different. I had put all my hard work in it and my martial arts has helped me alot in fight sequences. I did all my action sequences by myself without and body double," added Vikram. On the small screen, Vikram has worked in projects like Ramayan, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Razia Sultan and Ganga.

