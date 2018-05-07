TV actors stress on financial independence for women

Actors like Priyanshu Jora, Aasif Sheikh and Ankit Gera feel women should have financial independence as it is the first step towards equality



Picture courtesy/Priyanshu Jora Instagram account

Actors like Priyanshu Jora, Aasif Sheikh and Ankit Gera feel women should have financial independence as it is the first step towards equality. "The idea that a husband is expected to buy anything for his wife needs to end, because that's exactly where all the problem starts. We hide the male ego and superiority under the carpet called love! Financial dependence makes women continue in unstable marriages," said Priyanshu in a statement to IANS.

"They need money to survive, and if they are dependent on someone for survival, how can they be free to make their choices? They would always be in debt - financially, emotionally and psychologically. Financial independence is very important. It's the first step towards equality," added Priyanshu, who hosts "High Fever…Dance Ka Naya Tevar".

Aasif, famous as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain", asserted that "being financially independent is important especially for a woman because then it gives her more power to take her own decisions".

In the same vein, Ankit said: "It's very important for a woman to be independent both mentally and financially. Today so many industries have women at the top doing an amazing job as compared to men. Being financially independent gives power to every individual to spread their wings and achieve so much more."

"Meri Hanikarak Biwi" actor Karan Suchak also points out that "financial independence is extremely vital for women these days". "Being independent gives them the freedom to dream about achieving something. Men should always support and encourage their women in achieving whatever they dream for and should equally respect their ambition," Karan added.

Sachin Shroff, currently essaying the role of Nanda Maharaj in &TV show "Paramavatar Shri Krishna", says it is fantastic for a woman to be financially independent. "It is very important for a woman to be educated and be financially independent. She knows how to protect herself. In a way education and financial independence is very important for a woman to stand on her own feet," he added.

In sync with the idea, &TV is all set to launch "Bitti Businesswali", a story of a young, opinionated girl and her determination to become financially independent. The show will go on air on May 16.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever