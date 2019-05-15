television

With Bollywood bringing out biopic after biopic, TV actors like Gaurav Gera and Ira Sone tell us which character they would like to play on the big screen

Gaurav Gera and Ira Sone

Biopics have been ruling the roost in Bollywood for quite a while now. These TV actors tell us who they would like to play on the big screen.

Gaurav Gera

"I would love to do a biopic on Kishore Kumar. He was a legend and a true star. His songs are on the top of my list. Apart from being his hugest fan, I was also a part of this Kishore Kumar musical Jhumroo, so I really feel close to him."

Malhar Pandya

"There are many actors whom I admire but to play a biopic character I would choose Salman Khan over everyone else, as I have grown watching him and his films. His successful life is full of struggles, emotions and tragic incidents. Yet, he is an inspiration for so many. He does a lot of charity, helps everyone and has even helped so many artists to establish their careers. He's a superstar in reel and real life as well and being his die-hard fan, I know I will do full justice if I get an opportunity to do his biopic."

Gaurav Sharma

"I would love to play Milkha Singh as he had many ups and downs in his life too, the character has different shades to play. I am also an athlete since school so I am sure I can fit into that quite well."

Rahul Sharma

"I think I would like to do MS Dhoni's biopic because it relates to everyone. As he was a very normal guy and has gone through a lot of struggle and achieved success in his life. He took a lot of difficult decisions in life for himself and the Indian cricket team. So that's what makes him a different person altogether. I think MS Dhoni is one of the best options to play in a film because he has proved that no matter what you do if you have faith in your talent and in god then definitely it will pay off. You will get more than what you have dreamt of and maybe you will reach that height of success where people will worship you."

Ira Sone

"If I had a choice, I would like to do a biopic of a film star. They say all that glitters is not gold. The only thing that we see from the outside world is that their life is so glamorous and so rich and lavish. They are famous and popular but I am sure inside they have a lot hidden behind their smiles. It would be nice to go deep down in their lives and see how they achieve so much success and what they go through. If I had to choose an actor, I would love to do it on Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Helly Shah

"I would like to do a biopic on Kalpana Chawla as she was the second Indian person to fly in space. She spent 31 days in space which is a very brave thing to do as it is very difficult to survive even if we are home alone. So, staying there for so many days without family is a big deal. I would love to experience her life journey."

Yesha Rughani

"It would definitely be on my favourite actor Hema Malini. She is a great dancer and she has played all her roles with a lot of dignity and grace. So, if I would get a chance to do a biopic, I would love to play Hema Malini."

Asmita Sood

"I have always found Kangana Ranaut and her life very enigmatic. She would be a really interesting character to play. Many people have criticised her over the years and had their differences with her and her way of doing things, but that never stopped her from doing what she wanted to do."

