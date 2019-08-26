Search

TV actress allegedly assaulted by petrol pump employees

Updated: Aug 26, 2019, 13:09 IST | PTI

The actress and her parents had gone to the petrol pump in Kasba area this morning to refuel their vehicle

TV actress allegedly assaulted by petrol pump employees
This picture has been used for representational purpose

Kolkata: A popular television actress was on Sunday allegedly assaulted by employees of a petrol pump in southern Kolkata after she had an argument with them for refilling her vehicle's fuel tank more than she had asked for, a police officer said. The actress and her parents had gone to the petrol pump in Kasba area this morning to refuel their vehicle.

She alleged that despite she asking the employees to fill fuel worth Rs 1,500, they put in more than that into the vehicle's tank, the officer said. "When questioned why they put fuel more than what was asked for, employees at the petrol pump said it was a mistake but we have to pay for the excess fuel. When my father denied, they allegedly abused my father and tried to assault him.

They even took away the key of our car. It was then that I intervened and called up police dialling 100," the actress said. The actress later narrated the incident on a social networking website. Nobody has been arrested but an investigation is on, the police officer said. Police collected CCTV footage from the petrol pump, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

kolkataCrime Newssexual crime

Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK