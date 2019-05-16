TV actress Navina Bole gives birth to baby girl, names her Kimaayra
Actress Navina Bole shared the news of the arrival of her baby on Instagram by posting a picture of a pink balloon tied to a chair which had 'It's a girl' written on it.
It's raining babies in the small screen world. After Chhavi Mittal, Navina Bole is now a mommy. Best remembered as the scheming Tia in Ishqbaaaz, the actor delivered a baby girl on May 9. Yesterday, Navina shared the news on Instagram by posting a picture of a pink balloon tied to a chair which had 'It's a girl' written on it.
Navina tied the knot with telly actor Karan Jeet in 2017. The couple has named the new arrival, Kimaayra.
Check out Navina's Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in an interview, Navin had professed that she wants a baby girl. "I want a baby girl. I have always had a dream of having a little doll and decorate her and put her in all those fancy frocks and ribbons. My mother-in-law, my mum and my husband too want a baby girl but my inner gut feeling says it's a boy. I will be equally happy if it's a boy. I just want the baby to be healthy and fit. I would just want to give him/her the best of life," Navina was quoted saying in an interview, a few months ago.
Navina had also revealed that she wasn't sure about her pregnancy and this news came as a surprise to her and the family. "Knowing that you are going to be a mother and creating your own flesh and blood and bringing a new living being into this world is such a beautiful feeling and it just made me feel very happy. It was actually a series of emotions; I was feeling nervous, excited, anxious, tensed but more than anything I was super happy and super content that finally something that makes a woman complete is about to happen," said the Ishqbaaaz actor.
Read Full Interview: Navina Bole speaks about pregnancy
Here's taking a look at some adorable photos of Navina Bole, during her pregnancy phase:
View this post on Instagram
Can’t even begin to describe how special and amazing you made our day baby!! Your the absolute best and I love you beyond limits and words!! Happy 2nd Anniversary @jkarran ! And a special dil se thanks to pieces of our heart @vchhadva and @anu2310 for making it extra special . An unforgettable day indeedâ¤ï¸ðð¥
View this post on Instagram
Never thought I’d be this size and still be this happy and feel this pretty!! But guess that’s what the miracle called motherhood does! Everything else becomes so secondary! Happy, hopeful, grateful and blessed â¤ï¸ p.s. I promise this is the last of the pop up party lot . Also p.s . Can’t get over the outfit @shaybyanisha ð¤©ðð»
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#cravings #southindianfood #indulgence #pictureperfectmoments #swag #comfyoutfit @momtobe_in ð¤°ð½ð
