TV actress Navina Bole gives birth to baby girl, names her Kimaayra

television

Actress Navina Bole shared the news of the arrival of her baby on Instagram by posting a picture of a pink balloon tied to a chair which had 'It's a girl' written on it.

Navina Bole

It's raining babies in the small screen world. After Chhavi Mittal, Navina Bole is now a mommy. Best remembered as the scheming Tia in Ishqbaaaz, the actor delivered a baby girl on May 9. Yesterday, Navina shared the news on Instagram by posting a picture of a pink balloon tied to a chair which had 'It's a girl' written on it.

Navina tied the knot with telly actor Karan Jeet in 2017. The couple has named the new arrival, Kimaayra.

Check out Navina's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram #bundleofjoy â¤ï¸ @jkarran A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) onMay 14, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

Earlier in an interview, Navin had professed that she wants a baby girl. "I want a baby girl. I have always had a dream of having a little doll and decorate her and put her in all those fancy frocks and ribbons. My mother-in-law, my mum and my husband too want a baby girl but my inner gut feeling says it's a boy. I will be equally happy if it's a boy. I just want the baby to be healthy and fit. I would just want to give him/her the best of life," Navina was quoted saying in an interview, a few months ago.

Navina had also revealed that she wasn't sure about her pregnancy and this news came as a surprise to her and the family. "Knowing that you are going to be a mother and creating your own flesh and blood and bringing a new living being into this world is such a beautiful feeling and it just made me feel very happy. It was actually a series of emotions; I was feeling nervous, excited, anxious, tensed but more than anything I was super happy and super content that finally something that makes a woman complete is about to happen," said the Ishqbaaaz actor.

Read Full Interview: Navina Bole speaks about pregnancy

Here's taking a look at some adorable photos of Navina Bole, during her pregnancy phase:

View this post on Instagram #ticktock #ticktock ð°â±â°âï¸â³ A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) onApr 19, 2019 at 4:20am PDT

Top entertainment stories of the day:

