TV broadcaster releases Namo TV news channel service; Twitterati can't keep quiet

national

Television broadcaster Tata Sky also tweeted that there is no option to delete the individual channel

Pic/Twitter

Tata Sky released Namo TV which "is a Hindi news service which provides the latest breaking news on national politics". The broadcast television provider took to social networking site Twitter to announce the same.

Channel no 512 is NAMO TV, it is a Hindi news service which provides the latest breaking news on national politics ^Rudra — Tata Sky (@TataSky) March 28, 2019

Hi, this channel is added to all the subscribers as a launch offer. There is no option to delete the individual channel. However, we have made a note of your feedback and shall look into it. — Tata Sky (@TataSky) April 4, 2019

The channel was launched on March 31 and was promoted by BJP and its related accounts. Tata Sky also tweeted that there is no option to delete the individual channel.

The Election Commission has asked for a report on NaMo TV from the IB ministry if the BJP government has sneaked in the channel to push their campaign.

The channel also showcases the PM Narendra Modi initials and his picture. The channel airs his speeches and interviews.

Twitterati has reacted to the news. Here are some of the things people had to say:

@TataSky I do not want to see #NamoTV on my DTH connection. I have not signed up for it. Why r u forcing it on me without my permission? Who told you? Weren't we supposed to pay for what we want to see.@sardesairajdeep @Nidhi @akashbanerjee @dhruv_rathee — Ruturaj Deshmane ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@DeshmaneRuturaj) April 4, 2019

@narendramodi plz telecast your speeches/promises of 2014 election campaign on the #NamoTv . They could be enjoyed as Biggest Indian Pranks in the history of Indian television.@RoflGandhi_ — AB De Villager #RYP (Rofl Gandhi & Team) (@amolbachhav_) April 4, 2019

Arnab beta - what do you want to be when you grow up??



Main anchor at #NamoTV papa — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) April 4, 2019

#NaMoTV The biggest megalomaniac ever. Everyday, we seem to resemble North Korea more. — Siddharth (@Sid1582) March 31, 2019

After T-shirts, mugs, magnets & other merchandise, now a 24×7 channel for Supreme Leader! at this rate, there will be an IPL team named after him soon! #NamoTv — Avinash Ranganath (@avi_ranganath) March 27, 2019

Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have complained against the channel to the Election Commission.

"Can permission be granted to a party to have its own TV channel, even after the model code is enforced? If no permission was given by the ECI, then what action has been taken?" the party had asked in its letter to the poll panel.

The Congress had written to the EC against the BJP's alleged "misuse" of Doordarshan in broadcasting certain speeches by Modi. The "Main Bhi Chowkidar" programme of the prime minister was broadcast live on DD News and its YouTube channel, and was even promoted on the social media handles of DD News, the Congress memorandum said.

(with inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates