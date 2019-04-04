TV broadcaster releases Namo TV news channel service; Twitterati can't keep quiet

Updated: Apr 04, 2019, 15:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Television broadcaster Tata Sky also tweeted that there is no option to delete the individual channel

TV broadcaster releases Namo TV news channel service; Twitterati can't keep quiet
Pic/Twitter

Tata Sky released Namo TV which "is a Hindi news service which provides the latest breaking news on national politics". The broadcast television provider took to social networking site Twitter to announce the same.

The channel was launched on March 31 and was promoted by BJP and its related accounts. Tata Sky also tweeted that there is no option to delete the individual channel.

The Election Commission has asked for a report on NaMo TV from the IB ministry if the BJP government has sneaked in the channel to push their campaign.

The channel also showcases the PM Narendra Modi initials and his picture. The channel airs his speeches and interviews.

Twitterati has reacted to the news. Here are some of the things people had to say:

Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have complained against the channel to the Election Commission.

"Can permission be granted to a party to have its own TV channel, even after the model code is enforced? If no permission was given by the ECI, then what action has been taken?" the party had asked in its letter to the poll panel.

The Congress had written to the EC against the BJP's alleged "misuse" of Doordarshan in broadcasting certain speeches by Modi. The "Main Bhi Chowkidar" programme of the prime minister was broadcast live on DD News and its YouTube channel, and was even promoted on the social media handles of DD News, the Congress memorandum said.

(with inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

narendra modielections 2019congressaam aadmi party

Leopard caught in Marol after 2 hours of struggle

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story Of The Day
Now, Mumbai CP tells force to stop 'terrorising' bars and patrons

Now, Mumbai CP tells force to stop 'terrorising' bars and patrons