TV celebrities seek blessings and knowledge on Buddha Purnima

Television celebrities like Helly Shah, Tanya Sharma have wished for blessings and knowledge of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

The sacred occasion known as Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and the demise of the great Lord Buddha and holds great significance not only for the Buddhists but also every lover of peace around the world. Our television celebrities have some beautiful quotations taken from memorable sayings of Lord Buddha.

Helly Shah: Rely on the teachings, not on the person. Rely on the meaning, not on the words. Rely on real life, not on the dreams. Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Adnan Khan: "We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.” By Gautama Buddha. May the day brings prosperity for everyone. Happy Buddha Jayanati.

Tejasswi Prakash: "To be idle is a short road to death and to be diligent is a way of life; foolish people are idle, wise people are diligent." -Lord Buddha. I wish the day brings lots of sunshine in everyone's life.

Kunal Jaisingh: We are formed and molded by our thoughts. Those whose minds are shaped by selfless thoughts give joy when they speak or act. Joy follows them like a shadow that never leaves them." Gautama Buddha. Hope his knowledge spreads and increases kindness everywhere. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

Tanya Sharma: Lord Buddha said, "An idea that is developed and put into action is more important than an idea that exists only as an idea." Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Pearl V Puri : Life is dear to all beings. They have the right to live the same as we do. Gautama Buddha teaches that all living beings have their own right and we should respect it. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

Mahika Sharma: Words have the power to both destroy and heal. When words are both true and kind, they can change our world. These lines by Lord Buddha teaches the meaning of life. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

Romil Chaudhary: Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.” Lines by Gautama Buddha which makes you clear about decision making in life. Wish the day brings peace and prosperity everywhere. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

