TV channels crew attacked in Jammu, 2 held

Two TV news channels' crew, including their reporters, were allegedly attacked by unidentified people in the Bathindi area in Jammu on Tuesday while they were on their assignments, police said. As the video of the alleged attack went viral on the social media, police arrested two youths. The crew of the Republic TV and the India News faced the alleged attack. "A group of journalists was attacked by unidentified individuals in Bathindi area of Jammu city," Jammu Range IG SD Singh Jamwal told a press conference. A case has been registered at Trikuta Nagar police station and two persons -- Mohammad Ashraf and Sher Mohammad -- have been arrested on the basis of investigation, he said.

The officer said that further investigation is on. "We were attacked by some Rohingya youths when we were reporting on the issue today," Republic TV reporter Tajinder Singh Sodhi, who was hit several times, claimed. He said they will lodge an FIR into the incident. The Press Club of Jammu condemned the attack. In a meeting of the Managing Committee at the Club this afternoon, Secretary General, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, demanded strict action against those behind the attack.

