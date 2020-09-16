TV couple Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia's kids Azai and Ivarr are smitten with goats on holiday!

Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia with their kids, Azai and Ivarr. Picture/Kaul's Instagram account

Telly couple Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul have taken a weekend getaway with their kids Azai and Ivarr to a farm. And looks like the children are having a ball! From chasing birds to playing with goats, Azai and Ivarr are making the most of their stay.

Ek Ladki Anjaani Si actress Kanchi Kaul shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, "This weekend was special as @azaiahluwalia and @ivarrahluwalia welcomed their 2 baby goats into the family... #farmlife #farmanimals #childhood #thrills #pricelessmoments #goodtimes #theadventuresofAI"

Doesn't the family look like they're having a wonderful time? Kanchi, Shabir, Azai and Ivarr look relaxed and excited to carry the goats around and play with them.

Kanchi had earlier dhared a video as well of the kids running around on the farm chasing birds.

View this post on Instagram #weekendvibes #earlymornings #theadventuresofAI #childhood #makingmemories A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) onSep 12, 2020 at 9:07pm PDT

On the work front, Shabir Ahluwalia was last seen in the web series Fixerr (2019), which marked his digital debut. It also starred Mahie Gill, Karishma Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Varun Badola in supporting roles.

Also read: Shabir Ahluwalia And Kanchi Kaul Go Cycling For 20km, COVID Precautions In Place

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news