TV host Susanna Reid has a new lover in Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish

other-sports

Brit TV host Susanna secretly dating football club Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish

Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid is reportedly in a relationship with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish. The couple have gone on dinner dates, movies and visits to Selhurst Park to cheer their favourite club. The TV host, 47, and Parish, 53, have been dating for two months.

"Susanna and Steve are exclusively dating. It's extremely early days but they're having a lot of fun. They have known each other for several years through their connections to Palace. Over the summer they started hanging out more and fell for each other.



Steve Parish

They have a real chemistry, a wicked sense of humour and both are real family people. Plus, of course, they share a love of the Eagles," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

Reid recently hinted that she is seeing someone again to her co-host Piers Morgan and ITV viewers. Parish is her first serious relationship after she split with Dominic Cotton, father of her three sons. Meanwhile, Parish, who is worth an estimated £45million, is divorced and has two daughters.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates