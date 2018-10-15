TV journalist assaulted near his home in Gamdevi

crime

Herman Gomes, who work with a private TV channel, was returning home along with a friend in a taxi late Saturday night

Herman Gomes

A television journalist was seriously injured when a group of unidentified men allegedly assaulted him near his house in south Mumbai early Sunday, the police said. Herman Gomes, who work with a private TV channel, was returning home along with a friend in a taxi late Saturday night. When he got out of the cab around 1.30 am on Sunday, he saw five or six people waiting near his house in the Gamdevi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-II) Dnyaneshwar Chavan said.

The men started abusing Gomes and later allegedly assaulted him, Chavan said. The journalist was injured in the assault and based on his complaint, the Gamdevi police later registered a case under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant provisions, he said.

The motive behind the attack was not yet known, he said, adding that an investigation was underway. Journalists' associations in the city condemned the attack and asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the police officers who allegedly delayed registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever