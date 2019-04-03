TV set catches fire at home, 3 minors dead

national

The deceased were identified as Shabnam (11), Fardeen (12) and Shifa (10), Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said

Three minors were killed and one other was injured when a television set at their home caught fire, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at Kathauli village in Civil Lines area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Shabnam (11), Fardeen (12) and Shifa (10), Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, adding one other minor was injured in the incident.

Police is probing the matter, Kumar said.

In another fire-related incident, two minor children died after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi a week ago. According to fire officials, they received a call at around 1.06 pm regarding the fire at a building at Shaheen Bagh's Abu Fazal Enclave area.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at around 1.50 pm, the department said. The fire broke out around 1 pm on the first floor of a house owned by a person named Ehsaan Malik. The deceased have been identified as Aisha (6) and his nephew Zayad (5), police said. Police received information about the fire in a building in Abul Fazal enclave.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates