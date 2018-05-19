TV show Naamkaran ends on Reema Lagoo's first death anniversary

Reema Lagoo passed away on 18th May last year. The date also marked the end of the TV show Naamkaran, which was the last venture she was a part of before her passing

Reema Lagoo

18th May marked Reema Lagoo's first death anniversary. The actor, who was one of the favourite screen mommies, was shooting for Naamkaran when she breathed her last. Coincidentally, it was curtains for the TV show. Producer Mahesh Bhatt wrote on social media, "Reema Ji began her journey with me with Aashiqui. She was an actor with great emotional depth. It was she who infused life into my show Naamkaran. I was fortunate to have met her on the journey of life (sic)." Online fan groups were upset that the show got the axe on Lagoo's first death anniversary.

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo, known for her performance in movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Kal Ho Na Ho and TV shows Shrimaan Shrimati and Tu Tu Main Main, died due to a cardiac arrest last year at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The 59-year-old actress appeared in Marathi and Hindi films, besides doing a number of TV shows. She is survived by daughter Mrunmayee, who is also a theatre and film actress and theatre director. Reema has worked in superhit films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Vaastav, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain among others. Her acting career spanned over four decades.

Also read - Remembering Reema Lagoo: 5 most memorable roles of the actress

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates