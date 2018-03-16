TV show Piya Albela hits its one year milestone

Piyaa Abela's Sheen Dass gets nostalgic as the show reaches its one year milestone

Zee TV's popular show Piyaa Albela has been engaging the audiences with its beautiful storyline laced with dramatic twists and turns. With the show recently achieving its one-year milestone, actress Sheen Dass who essays the lead protagonist, Pooja recollected some beautiful moments and memories that she has shared with her co-stars and the entire crew of Piyaa Albela who have now become her family.

Though Sheen shares a great camaraderie with co-star Parul Chaudhary (Neelima Vyas) now, the actor revealed that all was not so hunky-dory in the beginning. Speaking about this, she said, "Initially, I was wondering how Parul and I will be able to share the same room, but as I spent time with her, I realised how wonderful she is. Now, our relationship has evolved and I feel a void on-set if Parul has a day off."

Sheen also fondly remembers the start of her friendship with co-star Akshay Mhatre. Sheen adds, "I took time to get to know Akshay because he is such a passionate actor and was always deeply involved in his characterisation. When Akshay is on set, he is extremely professional but during our free time on sets and otherwise, Akshay is a fun loving person and awesome company to hang out with. He is very sincere and serious about his work and I have imbibed that from him. I am grateful that Piyaa Albela has gifted me some good friends and beautiful human beings like Ankit (Rahul Vyas), Parul Chaudhry (Neelima Vyas) and Akshay Mhatre (Naren Vyas)."

Over the past year, viewers have thoroughly enjoyed watching the different layers of Pooja's (Sheen Dass) character. She has won the viewers hearts with her magical performance and commitment, winning her a massive fan following. Commenting on her journey, Sheen said, "I am speechless. This past one year has just flown by and I feel like I have grown tremendously as an actor. Piyaa Albela has given me confidence and I am grateful to my unit, production team, co-actors and above all our director for their support from which I draw my strength. I have learnt so much from the various shades of Pooja Vyas's character and I will always cherish that. Piyaa Albela is one of my biggest achievements and I am extremely proud of it."

In recent episodes, viewers have witnessed Surbhi (Ritu Chauhan) return to the Vyas mansion. Upon seeing her pregnant, the family members are left shocked causing Rahul (Ankit Vyas) and Naina's (Gulki Joshi) marriage to come to a stumbling halt. How will Naina react to this startling revelation?

