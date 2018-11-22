TVF's Sameer Saxena part of 46th International Emmys jury

television

Sameer Saxena. Pic: Instagram/@eightypackabs

Sameer Saxena, Chief Content Officer and Head of The Viral Fever Originals, will represent India on the eminent jury of the 46th International Emmy Awards that celebrate excellence in International television.

In his capacity, Saxena was part of the judging panel in the International Emmy Awards, said a statement.

About being part of the process for the first time, he said: "It's an honour and privilege to attend the gala among widely respected artists & executives from around the global entertainment industry. Being a juror here is a moment of pride for us at TVF, and an experience for me to broaden my horizons about storytelling and programming."

The International Emmy Awards are the premier awards for entertainment on TV and the Jury panels typically comprise persons from diverse professions who exemplify the latest trends and new frontiers in television and digital programming.

Saxena has created and directed super-hit web-series such as Permanent Roommates (Season 1 and 2), TVF Tripling and most recently, Yeh Meri Family. He is currently working on the second season of Tripling. With over 15 years of experience in direction, Saxena began his career in consulting in 2002 and has since then worked with some of the most reputed names in the industry, such as White Tiger Productions and Endemol India where he directed Bigg Boss Season 6.

The International Emmy Awards is an annual event organised by The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is a membership based organization comprising leading media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television including Internet, mobile and technology.

