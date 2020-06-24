Tweeple go overdrive as diesel gets costlier than petrol in Delhi

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The daily increase in fuel prices that started on June 7 led to diesel becoming costlier than petrol in Delhi, for the first time ever. A litre of diesel in Delhi now costs Rs 79.88, which is more than the price of petrol at Rs 79.76 per litre. The rates came into effect from June 24.

State-run oil companies have been increasing the fuel prices for the past 18 days in a row.



Netizens went overdrive and created memes featuring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Actor Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri character and viral paraglider also topped the meme charts.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Whne petrol fuel consumers feel like flying in the sky!

Diesel fuel consumers reaction after listening of the price hike.

18 th Time ... #FuelPriceHike



Diesel price increased by 0.48 paisa ...



Diesel is now being sold at Rs 79.88/litre in #Delhi today



Petrol prices at Rs 79.76/litre



Diesel is now more expensive than Petrol ... — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) June 24, 2020

Yes! You heard that right. Diesel is expensive than petrol.

Meanwhile People’s who brought Diesel Car ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr

Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#diesel #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/AhxAoOSVfG — Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) June 24, 2020

Ohhh....here's what diesel car owners feel right now.

Diesel's message to petrol be like.

Here's why cycling is the best option amid hike in fuel prices.

When diesel and its consumers feel on top of the world for the first time!

Is this the eureka moment for diesel?

Petrol: Rs 79.76/litre

Diesel: Rs 79.88/litre



After watching the news, That middle class Diesel vehicle owner who has spent extra bucks, considering diesel's cheaper price! pic.twitter.com/YVlD47OjiQ — Srija_gupta (@Srijagupta6) June 24, 2020

Middle class families be like.

#DieselPrice #PetrolPriceHike



Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in Delhi at Rs 79.88.



Diesel prices be like : pic.twitter.com/x6AQrmtuOp — Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 24, 2020

This one is definitely on-point!

After price hike, petrol feeling inferiority complex from diesel.

Meanwhile the people of #Delhi who bought diesel cars ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

After seeing the prices of DieselðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¯

Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr

Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/adHAoletPP — Ayushkhandelwal08 (@Ayushk08) June 24, 2020

Since the first week of June, there has been a substantial hike in the prices of fuel amid the coronavirus pandemic. In other metro cities, diesel remains to be cheaper than petrol.

