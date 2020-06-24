Search

Tweeple go overdrive as diesel gets costlier than petrol in Delhi

Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 18:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

State-run oil companies have been increasing the fuel prices for the past 18 days in a row

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The daily increase in fuel prices that started on June 7 led to diesel becoming costlier than petrol in Delhi, for the first time ever. A litre of diesel in Delhi now costs Rs 79.88, which is more than the price of petrol at Rs 79.76 per litre. The rates came into effect from June 24.

State-run oil companies have been increasing the fuel prices for the past 18 days in a row.

Netizens went overdrive and created memes featuring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Actor Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri character and viral paraglider also topped the meme charts.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Whne petrol fuel consumers feel like flying in the sky!

Diesel fuel consumers reaction after listening of the price hike.

Yes! You heard that right. Diesel is expensive than petrol.

Ohhh....here's what diesel car owners feel right now.

Diesel's message to petrol be like.

Here's why cycling is the best option amid hike in fuel prices.

When diesel and its consumers feel on top of the world for the first time!

Is this the eureka moment for diesel?

Middle class families be like.

This one is definitely on-point!

After price hike, petrol feeling inferiority complex from diesel.

Since the first week of June, there has been a substantial hike in the prices of fuel amid the coronavirus pandemic. In other metro cities, diesel remains to be cheaper than petrol.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK