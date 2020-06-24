Tweeple go overdrive as diesel gets costlier than petrol in Delhi
State-run oil companies have been increasing the fuel prices for the past 18 days in a row
The daily increase in fuel prices that started on June 7 led to diesel becoming costlier than petrol in Delhi, for the first time ever. A litre of diesel in Delhi now costs Rs 79.88, which is more than the price of petrol at Rs 79.76 per litre. The rates came into effect from June 24.
State-run oil companies have been increasing the fuel prices for the past 18 days in a row.
Netizens went overdrive and created memes featuring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Actor Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri character and viral paraglider also topped the meme charts.
Here are some of the best tweets:
Rs 79.76 - petrol— IssshitaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@nice_girl09) June 24, 2020
Rs 78.85 - diesel
*le #Diesel rn: pic.twitter.com/EK82G9Az2r
Whne petrol fuel consumers feel like flying in the sky!
#PetrolDieselPriceHike #Diesel #PetrolPrice— Sarvesh Bhatt (@Sarveshbhatt8) June 24, 2020
After seeing hike in petrol diesel price meðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/XAHJn3lrUU
Diesel fuel consumers reaction after listening of the price hike.
18 th Time ... #FuelPriceHike— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) June 24, 2020
Diesel price increased by 0.48 paisa ...
Diesel is now being sold at Rs 79.88/litre in #Delhi today
Petrol prices at Rs 79.76/litre
Diesel is now more expensive than Petrol ...
Yes! You heard that right. Diesel is expensive than petrol.
Meanwhile People’s who brought Diesel Car ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) June 24, 2020
Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr
Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#diesel #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/AhxAoOSVfG
Ohhh....here's what diesel car owners feel right now.
diesel To Petrol Now Days #Rs79.88#DieselPrice #PetrolPrice #PetrolPriceHike #Diesel pic.twitter.com/lC2AHi3S1F— Amit Singh (@__Amit__Singh__) June 24, 2020
Diesel's message to petrol be like.
à¤²à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤² à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤¸ à¤¨à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤²à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢#PetrolDieselPriceHike #PetrolPriceHike #Diesel pic.twitter.com/blk4fT77SR— Sarvesh Bhatt (@Sarveshbhatt8) June 24, 2020
Here's why cycling is the best option amid hike in fuel prices.
For the first time, #Diesel costlier than petrol in delhi.#Diesel be like:- pic.twitter.com/pq4w2mkVaq— Aadrsh Gupta (@spidyadarsh) June 24, 2020
When diesel and its consumers feel on top of the world for the first time!
#PetrolPriceHike #Diesel #DieselPrice— Vivek Acharekar (@AcharekarVivek) June 24, 2020
Meanwhile
Diesel to Petrol : pic.twitter.com/wvLdOlNsc4
Is this the eureka moment for diesel?
Petrol: Rs 79.76/litre— Srija_gupta (@Srijagupta6) June 24, 2020
Diesel: Rs 79.88/litre
After watching the news, That middle class Diesel vehicle owner who has spent extra bucks, considering diesel's cheaper price! pic.twitter.com/YVlD47OjiQ
Middle class families be like.
#DieselPrice #PetrolPriceHike— Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 24, 2020
Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in Delhi at Rs 79.88.
Diesel prices be like : pic.twitter.com/x6AQrmtuOp
This one is definitely on-point!
After #DieselPrice hits Rs 79.88/per litre— Khane me kya hai (@kshitiz_ajmera) June 24, 2020
Petrol be like:#PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/Vksr5iZdvx
After price hike, petrol feeling inferiority complex from diesel.
Meanwhile the people of #Delhi who bought diesel cars ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Ayushkhandelwal08 (@Ayushk08) June 24, 2020
After seeing the prices of DieselðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¯
Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr
Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/adHAoletPP
Since the first week of June, there has been a substantial hike in the prices of fuel amid the coronavirus pandemic. In other metro cities, diesel remains to be cheaper than petrol.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe