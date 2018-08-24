Twelve people, including a woman arrested for gambling from Mehrauli

crime

Representational picture

Twelve persons, including a woman were arrested from south Delhi's Mehrauli for allegedly indulging in gambling, police said here today. On the intervening night of August 22 and 23, a raid was conducted at a farmhouse in Meharuli and 12 persons involved in gambling were caught left-handed, they said.

One of the accused, a Nepali woman, was specially hired from Goa to distribute playing cards and assist in gambling by the organiser Dinesh Kumar, the police said.

A register was maintained for distribution of chips/coins among players, they said. Rs 10,000, a total of 2300 special chips coins (each chip marked at Rs 500) and playing cards were also recovered from the spot, they added.

